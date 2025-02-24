Mason McTavish News: Supplies assist in overtime loss

McTavish notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

McTavish had gone three games without a point prior to Sunday. Before the short slump, he had seven goals and three assists over a 10-game span. The 22-year-old saw 19:18 of ice time Sunday, his third-highest total in a game this season, which bodes well for his usage going forward. He's at 28 points, 108 shots on net, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 50 appearances, putting him on pace to again reach the 40-point mark.