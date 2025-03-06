Mason McTavish News: Supplies helper Wednesday

McTavish notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

McTavish helped out on a Sam Colangelo goal in the first period. The 22-year-old McTavish has played his way back into the conversation in fantasy with three goals and four helpers over his last six contests. Even though he's in a third-line role, he's finding enough scoring success and holding down a power-play spot to intrigue fantasy managers. The center has 34 points, 118 shots on net, 51 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 55 appearances this season.