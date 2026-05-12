Mason McTavish News: Supplies two helpers in Game 5

McTavish notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added six shots on net and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

McTavish has been back in the lineup for the last two games after getting scratched twice earlier in this second-round series. This was his first multi-point effort of the postseason. The 23-year-old has a goal, five assists, 23 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating over nine appearances. McTavish may be needed to slide over to center if Ryan Poehling (upper body) misses time following his early exit Tuesday.