Mason McTavish headshot

Mason McTavish News: Supplies two helpers in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

McTavish notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added six shots on net and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

McTavish has been back in the lineup for the last two games after getting scratched twice earlier in this second-round series. This was his first multi-point effort of the postseason. The 23-year-old has a goal, five assists, 23 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating over nine appearances. McTavish may be needed to slide over to center if Ryan Poehling (upper body) misses time following his early exit Tuesday.

Mason McTavish
Anaheim Ducks
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