Mason McTavish News: Tallies in Sunday's win

McTavish scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

McTavish had an injury scare ahead of Sunday's game, but he was able to play after missing Saturday's practice. The 22-year-old continued his scorching run in the goal column -- he has seven tallies and an assist over his last six outings. For the season, the center is up to 13 goals, 27 points, 100 shots, 43 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 46 appearances.