Mason McTavish News: Tallies twice more in win

McTavish scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

McTavish gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead late in the first period and scored a power-play tally in the second for the last goal of the game. The 21-year-old has five goals and 10 shots on net over his last three contests as he finally looks to have it all together on offense. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 24 points, 94 shots on net, 42 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 43 outings.