Mason McTavish News: Two more points in Sunday's win

McTavish scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

McTavish's tally stretched the Ducks' lead to 3-0 at the time. He also helped out on Sam Colangelo's first-period tally as those two forwards continue to display significant chemistry together. Their strong play has led to McTavish racking up three goals and three assists during his active four-game point streak. The center is now at 17 goals, 20 helpers, 10 power-play points, 120 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 57 appearances this season.