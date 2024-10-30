Mason McTavish News: Two power-play helpers vs. Isles

McTavish picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The 21-year-old had a point in each of the first two periods, setting up tallies by Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry. McTavish has yet to find the back of the net himself this season, but the third overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft does have five assists in nine contests -- three of them coming with the man advantage.