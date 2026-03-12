Massimo Rizzo News: Headed to Music City

Rizzo and Dalton Bancroft were traded to Nashville from Boston on Thursday in exchange for Narvin Mutter, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Just under a week after Rizzo returned to Boston's organization, the Bruins dealt him to the Predators' organization Thursday. The 24-year-old forward has spent most of his time in the ECHL this season, but could either join ECHL Atlanta or AHL Milwaukee, depending on necessity.