Massimo Rizzo News: Headed to Music City
Rizzo and Dalton Bancroft were traded to Nashville from Boston on Thursday in exchange for Narvin Mutter, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.
Just under a week after Rizzo returned to Boston's organization, the Bruins dealt him to the Predators' organization Thursday. The 24-year-old forward has spent most of his time in the ECHL this season, but could either join ECHL Atlanta or AHL Milwaukee, depending on necessity.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now