Matej Blumel News: Brought up from minors
Blumel was elevated from AHL Texas on Tuesday.
Blumel has been yo-yo-ing between levels of late but has seen action in five January games for the Stars. In those appearances, the 24-year-old winger managed one goal on eight shots, five hits and a blocked shot while averaging 9:12 of ice time. Until Mason Marchment (face) is cleared to play, Blumel should continue to log minutes with the big club
