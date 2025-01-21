Matej Blumel News: Brought up from minors

Blumel was elevated from AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Blumel has been yo-yo-ing between levels of late but has seen action in five January games for the Stars. In those appearances, the 24-year-old winger managed one goal on eight shots, five hits and a blocked shot while averaging 9:12 of ice time. Until Mason Marchment (face) is cleared to play, Blumel should continue to log minutes with the big club