Matej Blumel headshot

Matej Blumel News: Logs three points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Blumel scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Providence's 6-4 win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Blumel has earned multiple points in three of his last four games, logging two goals and five assists in that span. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 34 points and a plus-15 rating over 36 appearances. Blumel showed a much stronger scoring touch in the previous two years with AHL Texas, but he's still been an effective part of a strong offense this year.

Matej Blumel
Boston Bruins
