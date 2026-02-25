Matej Blumel News: Logs three points in AHL win
Blumel scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Providence's 6-4 win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Blumel has earned multiple points in three of his last four games, logging two goals and five assists in that span. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 34 points and a plus-15 rating over 36 appearances. Blumel showed a much stronger scoring touch in the previous two years with AHL Texas, but he's still been an effective part of a strong offense this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matej Blumel See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2394 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights153 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Thursday TargetsNovember 17, 2022
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Joy of the GameNovember 13, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matej Blumel See More