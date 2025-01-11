Matej Blumel News: Recalled from AHL

Blumel was called up from AHL Texas on Saturday.

Blumel played one game at the start of the season with Dallas, accumulating two shots on goal with one hit in 8:00 of action against Edmonton on Oct. 19. He has been productive in the AHL, generating 18 goals and 14 assists in 32 games to lead the team in scoring. Blumel could see action as a bottom-six forward Saturday when the Stars face Montreal.