Matej Blumel News: Scores first goal of season

Blumel scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Blumel opened the scoring at 5:26 of the first period. It was the first point of the season at the NHL level for the 24-year-old forward, who has added 10 shots on net and six hits over six outings. Blumel is likely to continue filling in on the fourth line as long as Roope Hintz (upper body) is sidelined.