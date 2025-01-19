Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matej Blumel headshot

Matej Blumel News: Scores first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Blumel scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Blumel opened the scoring at 5:26 of the first period. It was the first point of the season at the NHL level for the 24-year-old forward, who has added 10 shots on net and six hits over six outings. Blumel is likely to continue filling in on the fourth line as long as Roope Hintz (upper body) is sidelined.

Matej Blumel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now