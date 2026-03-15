Matej Blumel News: Two goals in loss Sunday

Blumel scored twice in AHL Providence's 4-3 loss to Springfield on Sunday.

Blumel has operated near a point-per-game pace this season, earning 17 goals and 26 helpers over 44 contests. He also has a career-best plus-20 rating in his fourth AHL campaign and first with Providence. He has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, totaling seven goals and five assists in that span.