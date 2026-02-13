Matej Stransky headshot

Matej Stransky News: Two points in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 4:26pm

Stransky scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Stransky was one of several Czech players who recorded multiple points in this rout of Team France. With a matchup against Switzerland on the horizon on Sunday, Stransky could have another favorable matchup on paper.

Matej Stransky
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matej Stransky See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matej Stransky See More
Top 300 Prospects: Part 1 - The Forwards
NHL
Top 300 Prospects: Part 1 - The Forwards
Author Image
Darryl Houston Smith
March 7, 2013