Matej Stransky News: Two points in win Friday
Stransky scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
Stransky was one of several Czech players who recorded multiple points in this rout of Team France. With a matchup against Switzerland on the horizon on Sunday, Stransky could have another favorable matchup on paper.
Matej Stransky
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matej Stransky See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matej Stransky See More