Mateo Nobert News: Three assists in playoff opener

Nobert recorded three assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 5-3 win in Game 1 over Victoriaville on Friday.

Nobert put up 30 goals and 48 helpers over 62 regular-season outings, and he's kept up his strong playmaking to begin the playoffs. The Armada will likely make a decent run this spring, so Nobert should have plenty of time to get used to postseason action. He had six points over 11 contests across his first two junior playoff runs.