Mathew Barzal Injury: Expected to miss about six weeks

Barzal had a minor procedure done on his kneecap Thursday and could be out for about six weeks, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Saturday.

Barzal has six goals and 20 points in 30 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. According to the Islanders, the 27-year-old forward is on injured reserve and out indefinitely. Anthony Duclair has been playing on the top line and the first power-play unit due to Barzal's absence.