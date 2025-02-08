Mathew Barzal Injury: Expected to miss six weeks

Barzal had a procedure done on his kneecap Thursday and is expected to miss about six weeks, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Saturday.

Barzal has six goals and 20 points in 30 appearances in 2024-25. When healthy, Barzal is typically a member of the first line alongside Bo Horvat and Anders Lee, but Barzal's absence has resulted in Anthony Duclair seeing time on the top unit. Duclair is also on the first power-play unit, but he might lose that role once Barzal is ready to return.