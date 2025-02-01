Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathew Barzal headshot

Mathew Barzal Injury: Hurt after blocking shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 8:14pm

Barzal (undisclosed) was injured on a blocked shot in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Lightning, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

The injury occurred late in the third period, which hasn't given the Islanders much time to evaluate him. If Barzal can't play Sunday versus the Panthers, Matt Martin or Anthony Duclair (illness) could be options to replace him in the lineup. Additionally, Simon Holmstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau could receive expanded roles.

Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now