Mathew Barzal Injury: Moves to LTIR, out 4-6 weeks

Barzal (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday, and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Barzal has registered two goals, three assists, nine blocked shots, nine hits and 23 shots on net through 10 appearances this season. With Barzal unavailable for Friday's 4-3 win over Buffalo, Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau joined Bo Horvat on the top line.