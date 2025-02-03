Fantasy Hockey
Mathew Barzal

Mathew Barzal Injury: Out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Barzal (lower body) is out indefinitely, the Islanders announced Monday.

Barzal missed Sunday's 6-3 loss to Florida after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay. He has generated six goals, 20 points, 78 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 24 hits through 30 appearances this season. Anthony Duclair skated on the top line in Sunday's loss due to Barzal's absence.

Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
