Mathew Barzal Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Barzal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to the NHL media site.

Barzal was off to a slow start, scoring twice and adding three assists in 10 games. He had 23 goals and 57 assists in 80 regular-season games in 2023-24, his second-best season in his eight-year NHL career. Barzal met with the Islanders' medical staff Friday and he will miss at least a week of action with his placement on injured reserve.