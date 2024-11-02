Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mathew Barzal headshot

Mathew Barzal Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Barzal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to the NHL media site.

Barzal was off to a slow start, scoring twice and adding three assists in 10 games. He had 23 goals and 57 assists in 80 regular-season games in 2023-24, his second-best season in his eight-year NHL career. Barzal met with the Islanders' medical staff Friday and he will miss at least a week of action with his placement on injured reserve.

Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now