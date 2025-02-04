Fantasy Hockey
Mathew Barzal headshot

Mathew Barzal Injury: Shifted to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 1:10pm

Barzal (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Barzal becomes the seventh member of the Islanders to land on injured reserve. The move shouldn't come as a surprise given the forward has been ruled out indefinitely. In typical Islanders fashion, the club hasn't given a clear update on when the 27-year-old British Columbia native might be ready to return to the lineup, but at a minimum, it won't be until after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
