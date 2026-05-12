Mathew Barzal Injury: Won't play in World Championship

Barzal (undisclosed) won't participate in the 2026 IIHF World Championship because of a minor injury, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

Barzal will skip the tournament to recover, but he should be ready for the start of the 2026-27 NHL campaign. In 81 regular-season appearances for the Islanders in 2025-26, he produced 19 goals, 72 points, 184 shots on net and 50 blocked shots.