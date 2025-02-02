Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathew Barzal headshot

Mathew Barzal Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Barzal (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's game against Florida, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Barzal was injured during Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay. More is expected to be known about Barzal's status Monday, but in the meantime, he'll miss at least one game. Anthony Duclair (illness) will draw back into the lineup and take Barzal's usual spot alongside Anders Lee and Bo Horvat.

Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now