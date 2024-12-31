Mathew Barzal News: Contributes another assist

Barzal provided an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Barzal now has three points and a plus-1 rating over seven contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. He hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games this season, and he also doesn't have a multi-point effort. He's been limited to eight points, 44 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 17 outings, but given his spot in the Islanders' top six, he could be a buy-low candidate for fantasy.