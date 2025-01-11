Mathew Barzal News: First multi-point effort of season

Barzal scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Barzal extended his point streak to five games when he helped out on Brock Nelson's game-tying goal in the third period. With 1:25 left in regulation, Barzal scored to put the Islanders ahead, and that would stand as his first game-winner of the season. He's now at four goals, 13 points, 55 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances. The 27-year-old has looked good lately and should be a team leader on offense throughout the second half.