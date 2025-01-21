Mathew Barzal News: Provides pair of helpers

Barzal notched two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Barzal is surging on offense -- this was his third multi-point effort over the last five games. He has three goals and seven assists over eight outings in January. The 27-year-old forward has 18 points (four on the power play), 65 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 25 appearances this season. Barzal has been a fixture on the top line when healthy.