Mathew Barzal News: Removed from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Barzal (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Barzal will presumably return to the lineup against Chicago on Sunday after missing the last 21 games. He has generated two goals, three assists and 23 shots on net through 10 appearances this season. Barzal will likely slot back in on the top line and first power-play unit versus the Blackhawks.

