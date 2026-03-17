Mathew Barzal headshot

Mathew Barzal News: Three apples help key win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 9:16pm

Barzal put up three assists in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

He picked two of the apples on the power play and the third at even strength. Barzal has been hot since Jan. 31 -- he has 16 points, including 11 assists, in his last 14 games. He also has 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 28 games in 2026. Barzal is closing in on a top-20 spot on the NHL playmaker's leader board. His 45 assists this season put him 22nd on that list and in a tie with Clayton Keller of Utah.

Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
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