Mathieu Joseph headshot

Mathieu Joseph Injury: Expected to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Head coach Drew Bannister said Monday that he expects Joseph (lower body) to return Tuesday against Boston, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Joseph participated in Monday's practice session, and Bannister said afterward that he thought the 27-year-old looked good. Assuming Joseph continues to feel good ahead of Tuesday's matchup, he'll likely be able to put an end to his six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Over nine appearances this year, he's tallied two goals, four points, 13 hits and five blocked shots while averaging 13:05 of ice time.

Mathieu Joseph
St. Louis Blues
