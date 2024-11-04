Fantasy Hockey
Mathieu Joseph Injury: Not skating yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Joseph (lower body) hasn't resumed skating and remains unavailable to play, head coach Drew Bannister told Lou Korac of NHL.com on Monday.

Joseph has missed the last three games, and it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He is status quo, so consider him out indefinitely until he is back skating with the Blues. Joseph has two goals, two assists, 14 shots on net and 13 hits through nine appearances this season.

Mathieu Joseph
St. Louis Blues
