Mathieu Joseph News: Agrees to deal
Joseph has agreed to a one-year, $900,000 pro-rated contract with the Kings on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
St. Louis placed Joseph on waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract and once he passed through waivers, he agreed to a deal with the Kings. Joseph had two goals, nine assists, 85 hits and 28 blocked shots over 39 games with the Blues.
