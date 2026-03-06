Mathieu Joseph headshot

Mathieu Joseph News: Agrees to deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 11:26am

Joseph has agreed to a one-year, $900,000 pro-rated contract with the Kings on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

St. Louis placed Joseph on waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract and once he passed through waivers, he agreed to a deal with the Kings. Joseph had two goals, nine assists, 85 hits and 28 blocked shots over 39 games with the Blues.

Mathieu Joseph
Los Angeles Kings
