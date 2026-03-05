Mathieu Joseph headshot

Mathieu Joseph News: Being released by Blues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Joseph is on waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract with St. Louis.

It would seem Joseph's cap hit ($2.95 million) was making it hard to find a potential trade partner or a team willing to pick him up off waivers. Assuming he clears, the 29-year-old winger will be free to sign with any NHL team at a lower cost, though he'll need to do it by Friday's trade deadline to be eligible to play in the postseason.

Mathieu Joseph
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Joseph See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Joseph See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
66 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
164 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 16, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
March 27, 2024