Mathieu Joseph News: Being released by Blues

Joseph is on waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract with St. Louis.

It would seem Joseph's cap hit ($2.95 million) was making it hard to find a potential trade partner or a team willing to pick him up off waivers. Assuming he clears, the 29-year-old winger will be free to sign with any NHL team at a lower cost, though he'll need to do it by Friday's trade deadline to be eligible to play in the postseason.