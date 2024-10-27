Fantasy Hockey
Mathieu Joseph News: Contributes helper in loss

Published on October 27, 2024

Joseph logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Joseph set up Colton Parayko's goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Joseph has filled a third-line role for much of the season, earning four points, 14 shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots and four PIM over nine contests. He's a little bit of a power winger, though his scoring output has him on the fringe of being an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats.

