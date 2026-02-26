Mathieu Joseph headshot

Mathieu Joseph News: Designated as non-roster player

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Joseph was designated as a non-roster player Thursday.

Joseph has made 39 appearances for the Blues this year, logging two goals, nine assists, 85 hits and 28 blocked shots while averaging 12:41 of ice time. He saw inconsistent playing time prior to the Olympic break and will now have to settle for an AHL role if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

