Mathieu Joseph News: Designated as non-roster player
Joseph was designated as a non-roster player Thursday.
Joseph has made 39 appearances for the Blues this year, logging two goals, nine assists, 85 hits and 28 blocked shots while averaging 12:41 of ice time. He saw inconsistent playing time prior to the Olympic break and will now have to settle for an AHL role if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Joseph See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 2959 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights157 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic DivisionSeptember 9, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday TargetsMarch 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Joseph See More