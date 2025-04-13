Mathieu Joseph News: Finds helper in shootout loss

Joseph managed an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Joseph had been scratched in three of the previous five games before retaking a spot on the third line over Dalibor Dvorsky. The 28-year-old Joseph has a goal and three assists over his last 11 outings. For the season, the bottom-six forward is at 14 points, 68 shots on net, 121 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 59 contests. He is set to finish with his lowest point total since 2019-20, when he was limited to seven points over 37 outings with the Lightning.