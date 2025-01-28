Mathieu Joseph News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Joseph posted an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Joseph ended a 23-game point drought with the helper. He was also out of the lineup 18 times in that span, six due to a lower-body injury and the other 12 as a healthy scratch. He's now played in seven straight games after Monday's appearance, filling a bottom-six role. The 27-year-old forward has five points, 37 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-6 rating through 33 appearances and can be passed over in most fantasy formats.