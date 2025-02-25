Mathieu Joseph News: Lends helper in blowout win

Joseph registered an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Joseph's 15:54 of ice time was a season high, though the Blues' big lead gave them an opportunity to spread out the playing time. The 28-year-old has mostly seen bottom-six usage in 2024-25, and it's because he hasn't forced his way higher in the lineup. He's contributed a mere eight points with 49 shots on net, 78 hits and a minus-7 rating through 40 appearances. Most fantasy managers can do better when looking for a depth forward.