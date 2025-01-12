Mathieu Joseph News: Playing time continues to slide

Joseph has been scratched in five of the Blues' eight games since the holiday break, including Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The competition for bottom-six minutes in St. Louis has been tight, and Joseph has not differentiated himself from other players. Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc have also often been scratches, and those three players appear to be competing for one spot in the lineup for now. Joseph had failed to record a point in his last 17 outings, which certainly isn't helping his cause. He has four points, 31 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-6 rating over 26 games.