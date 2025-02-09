Mathieu Joseph News: Rare multi-point effort

Joseph scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over Chicago.

Both points came in the second period as the Blues erased an early 2-0 deficit, setting up a wild finish to the game that saw five goals scored in the third frame before a 10-round shootout. It was Joseph's first multi-point performance since Oct. 19, and on the season the bottom-six grinder has three goals, seven points, 70 hits, 46 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 37 appearances.