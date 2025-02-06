Fantasy Hockey
Mathieu Joseph headshot

Mathieu Joseph News: Set to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Joseph (illness) is expected back in the lineup versus the Panthers on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Joseph will be back in action following just one game on the shelf due to his illness. Prior to missing out, the 27-year-old winger was mired in a 29-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him to offer much in the way of offensive value moving forward.

