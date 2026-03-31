Mathieu Olivier headshot

Mathieu Olivier Injury: Set to miss about two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Olivier (upper body) is expected to be out for a couple of weeks, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Tuesday.

Olivier might miss the remainder of the regular season after getting injured in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Boston. He has collected 15 goals, 26 points, 93 shots on net, 209 hits and 101 PIM across 61 appearances this campaign. Due to Olivier's absence, Kent Johnson will play against Carolina on Tuesday.

Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
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