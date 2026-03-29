Mathieu Olivier Injury: Won't return to Sunday's game
Olivier won't return to Sunday's game against the Bruins due to an upper-body injury.
Olivier went to the locker room in the second period of Sunday's matchup and was ruled out by the team shortly after the start of the third frame. Prior to his departure, he recorded two hits and five PIM in 3:06 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Tuesday against the Hurricanes.
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