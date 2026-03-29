Mathieu Olivier headshot

Mathieu Olivier Injury: Won't return to Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Olivier won't return to Sunday's game against the Bruins due to an upper-body injury.

Olivier went to the locker room in the second period of Sunday's matchup and was ruled out by the team shortly after the start of the third frame. Prior to his departure, he recorded two hits and five PIM in 3:06 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Tuesday against the Hurricanes.

Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
20 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
84 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
105 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
178 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Mock Draft 2025: Top Picks & Strategies
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Mock Draft 2025: Top Picks & Strategies
Author Image
Jon Litterine
195 days ago