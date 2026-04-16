Mathieu Olivier News: Could have played in postseason
Olivier (upper body) told reporters Thursday he would have been ready for Game 1 of the playoffs, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Olivier also mentioned that he might have tried to suit up in the regular-season finale had a spot in the playoffs been on the line. Overall, the 29-year-old winger played in 61 games this year, which stopped him from being able to produce a second straight 30-plus point campaign. If he can stay healthy in 2026-27, 20 goals and 40 points are both achievable thresholds.
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