Mathieu Olivier News: Finds twine in win
Olivier scored a goal, fired five shots on net, served two PIM and dished out seven hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia.
Olivier stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday with his highest hit total since Jan. 13 and his joint-largest number of shots on net since the Olympic break. The goal was his third over the last five games and his seventh in March. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has 15 goals, 26 points, 89 shots on net, 201 hits and 41 blocked shots through 58 games this season. Olivier holds excellent streaming value in most fantasy leagues for the time being and should make an impact in deep leagues that value category coverage for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
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