Mathieu Olivier headshot

Mathieu Olivier News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Olivier scored a goal, fired five shots on net, served two PIM and dished out seven hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia.

Olivier stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday with his highest hit total since Jan. 13 and his joint-largest number of shots on net since the Olympic break. The goal was his third over the last five games and his seventh in March. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has 15 goals, 26 points, 89 shots on net, 201 hits and 41 blocked shots through 58 games this season. Olivier holds excellent streaming value in most fantasy leagues for the time being and should make an impact in deep leagues that value category coverage for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
16 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
80 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
101 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
174 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Mock Draft 2025: Top Picks & Strategies
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Mock Draft 2025: Top Picks & Strategies
Author Image
Jon Litterine
191 days ago