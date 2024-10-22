Fantasy Hockey
Mathieu Olivier News: First two-goal game in NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 5:00am

Olivier scored twice Tuesday in a 6-2 win over Toronto.

It was his first two-goal game in the NHL. Olivier's first put the Jackets up 3-0 in the first period, and it stood as the winner. He then pushed the score to 5-0 with a one-timer from the top of the crease later in the game. The journeyman 27-year-old has played parts of the last five seasons and had just 13 goals and 21 assists in 168 career games coming into 2024-25. Olivier has already delivered three goals and an assist in six appearances this season. Opportunity has knocked for him, and he'll be eager to prove.

