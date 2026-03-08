Mathieu Olivier News: Gets Gordie Howe hat trick Saturday
Olivier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged 27 PIM and notched two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Olivier was involved in the Blue Jackets' first two goals. He was also at the center of a fracas in the third period, fighting with Ian Cole and getting a game misconduct and instigator penalties in the process. With four goals and an assist over his last four contests, Olivier is working on scoring his way into the conversation in fantasy, though his ability to rack up hits and PIM will help as well. He has 22 points, 70 shots on net, 89 PIM, 174 hits and a plus-13 rating over 49 appearances in a third-line role.
