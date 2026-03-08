Mathieu Olivier headshot

Mathieu Olivier News: Gets Gordie Howe hat trick Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Olivier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged 27 PIM and notched two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Olivier was involved in the Blue Jackets' first two goals. He was also at the center of a fracas in the third period, fighting with Ian Cole and getting a game misconduct and instigator penalties in the process. With four goals and an assist over his last four contests, Olivier is working on scoring his way into the conversation in fantasy, though his ability to rack up hits and PIM will help as well. He has 22 points, 70 shots on net, 89 PIM, 174 hits and a plus-13 rating over 49 appearances in a third-line role.

Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
63 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
84 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
157 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Mock Draft 2025: Top Picks & Strategies
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Mock Draft 2025: Top Picks & Strategies
Author Image
Jon Litterine
174 days ago
2025-26 NHL Fantasy: Forward Tiers & Draft Strategies
NHL
2025-26 NHL Fantasy: Forward Tiers & Draft Strategies
Author Image
Corey Abbott
179 days ago