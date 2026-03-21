Mathieu Olivier News: Goal, assist in win
Olivier scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
Olivier gave the Blue Jackets a 3-0 lead at the 15:16 mark of the first period with a wrister, giving him 14 goals on the year. The 29-year-old winger wasn't done yet, and he assisted on Cole Sillinger's empty-netter as well. Olivier has two goals in his last three games, but the 29-year-old doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal as a bottom-six forward. Thus, Olivier shouldn't draw a lot of attention in most formats even if he's ending the season on a strong note.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?12 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making76 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers97 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights170 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Mock Draft 2025: Top Picks & Strategies187 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More