Mathieu Olivier headshot

Mathieu Olivier News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Olivier scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Olivier gave the Blue Jackets a 3-0 lead at the 15:16 mark of the first period with a wrister, giving him 14 goals on the year. The 29-year-old winger wasn't done yet, and he assisted on Cole Sillinger's empty-netter as well. Olivier has two goals in his last three games, but the 29-year-old doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal as a bottom-six forward. Thus, Olivier shouldn't draw a lot of attention in most formats even if he's ending the season on a strong note.

Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
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