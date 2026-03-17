Mathieu Olivier News: Goal, fight in win

Olivier scored a goal on four shots and added five PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Olivier obliged Nicolas Deslauriers for a heavyweight bout in the second period. In the third, Olivier got the last laugh with an insurance tally for the Blue Jackets. The 29-year-old is surging in March with five goals and an assist over nine contests on the month. He's up to 13 goals, 23 points, 78 shots on net, 94 PIM, 181 hits and a plus-13 rating through 54 appearances this season.