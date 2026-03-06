Mathieu Olivier News: Lights lamp twice in win
Olivier scored two goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.
The rugged winger tickled twine in the second period before flipping home an empty-netter late in the third. It's the third multi-goal performance of the season for Olivier, two of which have come since the beginning of February. On the season, he's recorded 11 goals, 20 points, 172 hits, 68 shots on net, 62 PIM, 35 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 48 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: More History in the Making61 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers82 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Mock Draft 2025: Top Picks & Strategies172 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2025-26 NHL Fantasy: Forward Tiers & Draft Strategies177 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More