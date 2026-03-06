Mathieu Olivier headshot

Mathieu Olivier News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Olivier scored two goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.

The rugged winger tickled twine in the second period before flipping home an empty-netter late in the third. It's the third multi-goal performance of the season for Olivier, two of which have come since the beginning of February. On the season, he's recorded 11 goals, 20 points, 172 hits, 68 shots on net, 62 PIM, 35 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 48 contests.

Mathieu Olivier
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathieu Olivier See More
